Social Media Workshops Offered in Hilo

Learn a new skill this summer with a series of social media classes offered by Denise Laitinen, an award-winning social media trainer, during the month of June in Hilo starting Friday, June 15. The series kicks off with a two-hour workshop on the “ABCs of Social Media Branding” from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hawai‘i Innovation Center at Hilo (HICH), 117 Kiawe St.

During the class, participants will gain insights into the building blocks of creating an online brand for their business or organization in order to grow their social media presence, reach new audiences and increase sales.

Attendees will also learn the four key pillars needed to successfully manage a company’s brand. They’ll also receive tips about the top three key elements needed for creating and building a social media brand across different social media platforms and why each social media platform requires its own unique approach.

This class is the first in a series with two additional social media classes offered in June. Although it helps to take the classes in sequence, each class is independent of each other and you do not need to take the June 15 class in order to take the subsequent classes.

A class on “Intro to Facebook Advertising” will be held Friday, June 22. Facebook is the most popular social media platform on Hawai‘i Island and across the country. Many only know how to “boost” a post but there is so much more to Facebook advertising than just hitting the boost button. This workshop will guide participants through basic Facebook advertising types, including how to promote a page, boost a post and clicks to websites.

A class on “Instagram for Business 101,” will be held June 29. This class will take attendees through the five key steps of using Instagram for a business and how to launch successful Instagram campaigns.

Those classes will also be held at the Hawai‘i Innovation Center at Hilo from 9 to 11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laitinen, owner of DLC Hawai‘i Media, was recently named the 2018 Small Business Administration Advocate for Media and Journalism in Hawai‘i County for her years of work helping small business owners with social media.

Each class cost is $40. To register for the classes go to Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abcs-of-social-media-branding-tickets-46909492555?aff=ehomecard. For more information email Denise@DeniseLaitinen.com or call (808) 281-3497.