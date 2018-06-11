A Salute to Our Veterans Hilo Bay 5K annual race at 7 a.m. kicks off the 4th of July festivities in Hilo at Liliʻuokalani Park and Gardens.

The event supports the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3830 in Pāhoa, which reaches out to many of Hawai‘i Island’s veterans in need and their families.

Proceeds from the event support many VFW programs to better serve them, their families and the many other veterans in our Big Island ‘ohana.

This year the need is especially great with the lava disruption to life in Pāhoa.

All veterans—especially those named by participants—will be honored at the event.

Come and participate to honor your special veteran on this day as we celebrate our country’s independence and the veterans who fought for it.

Registration forms and information are available at various businesses around the island and online.