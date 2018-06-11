Rep. Gabbard Honors the Legacy of Sen. Daniel K. Akaka

On Sunday, June 10, 2018, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joined others to celebrate King Kamehameha I and honor the legacy of Sen. Daniel K. Akaka.

The 2018 King Kamehameha Lei Draping Ceremony, hosted by the Hawaiʻi State Society, is held each June at the U.S. Capitol to coincide with King Kamehameha Day celebrations taking place throughout Hawaiʻi.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said:

“As we gather to honor King Kamehameha and celebrate our shared culture and history here in the United States Capitol, we also honor my dear friend and mentor, Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka. He dedicated his life to serving the people of Hawai‘i and our nation with a servant’s heart of aloha. Senator Akaka’s legacy is deeply rooted in how he lived aloha every day, showing kindness to all, and uniting people around a common mission of service to the people and our planet.”