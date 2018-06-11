KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Raiatea Helm to the KAPA Cafe.

At 18, Raiatea released her first album and received “Female Vocalist of the Year” and “Most Promising Artist CD” at the Na Hoku Hanohano awards. She has won two Grammy nominations and 8 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. In 2006, Raiatea became the first Hawaiian solo female vocalist to receive a Grammy nomination for her CD titled “Sweet and Lovely.”