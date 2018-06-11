Overflight Video: Eruption Continues

Videographer Mick Kalber released this video of an overflight taken of the East Rift Zone on a flight he took with Paradise Helicopters on Monday, June 11, 2018.

June 11, 2018 Non-stop Eruption from Mick Kalber on Vimeo.

Kalber stated:

Fissure 8 continues to be the story of Kīlauea’s current eruption… it’s really the only active vent of Kīlauea’s Leilani Estates eruption, now in it’s sixth week.

The other two dozen fissures are smoking, steaming and glowing, but not erupting… while Fissure 8, almost dead center in the middle of the beleaguered subdivision, continues to send six to nine million cubic yards of lava a day flowing in gigantic rivers toward the Pacific Ocean.

For the time being, Pele (named for the volcano goddess) has slowed her destructive bent… burning only a handful of homes and other structures in the past few days. In the wake of her biggest destructive days in modern history, Pele is now creating new land off the eastern coast of the Big Island.