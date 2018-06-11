Meetings for Those With Jobs/Businesses Affected by Eruption

Meetings for Those With Jobs/Businesses Affected by EruptionJune 11, 2018, 10:58 AM HST (Updated June 11, 2018, 10:58 AM) · 0 Comments
In conjunction with the State of Hawai’i, the Hawai’i County’s American Jobs Center will conduct Rapid Response workshops for Hawai’i Island residents whose employment status or business operations have been affected by the lava flow
The workshops will be held as follows:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Cooper Center
19-4030 Wright Road
Volcano
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Pāhoa Community Center
15-3022 Kauhale St.
Pāhoa
Residents can receive information about programs and services regarding Unemployment Insurance, State of Hawai’i job vacancies, mental health services, Veterans’ Affairs, housing rental assistance, employment training, emergency food assistance, WIC and medical services.
For more information, contact the American Job Center Hawai’i at (808) 935-6527.