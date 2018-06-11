Meetings for Those With Jobs/Businesses Affected by Eruption

In conjunction with the State of Hawai’i, the Hawai’i County’s American Jobs Center will conduct Rapid Response workshops for Hawai’i Island residents whose employment status or business operations have been affected by the lava flow

The workshops will be held as follows:

Tuesday, June 19, 2018

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cooper Center

19-4030 Wright Road

Volcano

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Pāhoa Community Center

15-3022 Kauhale St.

Pāhoa

Residents can receive information about programs and services regarding Unemployment Insurance, State of Hawai’i job vacancies, mental health services, Veterans’ Affairs, housing rental assistance, employment training, emergency food assistance, WIC and medical services.

For more information, contact the American Job Center Hawai’i at (808) 935-6527.