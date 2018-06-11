June 11, 2018 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 9:53AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 13 mph.

Monday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Looking Ahead

Breezy trade winds are forecast to hold through the first half of the week, then weaken Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. Clouds and showers will focus over windward and mauka locations through midweek, then potentially begin to setup over interior areas of the smaller islands through the afternoon hours later in the week as the trades relax. Volcanic emissions from the Kilauea volcano may begin to shift back toward the smaller islands later in the week in response to the lighter winds expected.

