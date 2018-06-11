June 11, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday June 17: Moderate south swell will continue over the next several day, with an expected long period south swell due in around Friday. Persistent moderate to locally breezy trade winds will produce moderate size surf for the east facing beaches for the next couple of days before trending smaller around midweek. Small background northwest swell will continue with the potential for a slightly larger northwest swell toward the end of the week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more during the day.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT