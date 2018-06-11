Hirono Honors Sen. Akaka, Denounces Attacks on Native Hawaiian Community

On Sunday, June, 10, 2018, Sen. Mazie K. Hirono joined members of Hawai‘i’s Congressional Delegation and the Hawai‘i State Society to honor Sen. Daniel K. Akaka during the 49th Annual Kamehameha Day Lei Draping in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol.

During her remarks, Sen. Hirono paid tribute to Sen. Akaka’s work in Congress on behalf of the Native Hawaiian community and denounced the ongoing attacks by Congressional Republicans on critical Native Hawaiian programs.

From Sen. Hirono’s Remarks:

“Senator Akaka understood the obligation we all have to care for our fragile planet and the people who call it home. He brought this spirit with him to Washington, D.C. and used the power of his voice to be a champion for our environment and for Hawai‘i families.

“Senator Akaka’s accomplishments on behalf of the Native Hawaiian community are a testament to his strong, bipartisan relationships and his tireless work ethic. In his persistent advocacy, he was unfailingly kind. He even treated those who disagreed with him with aloha.

“In order to pass the Apology Resolution or secure another year of federal funding for Native Hawaiian programs, he had to overcome attacks from those in Congress who oppose any measure that includes the words ‘Native Hawaiian.’ Unfortunately, these forces are still hard at work here in Congress, and have been joined by many in the White House.

“Our Congressional Delegation is committed to carrying forward Senator Akaka’s work—despite these efforts to erase Native Hawaiians from the federal record.”