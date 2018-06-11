Hawaiian Airlines Cutting Big Island Flights

Hawaiian Airlines announced that no operational issues with their flights are being caused by the eruptions on Kīlauea; however, the air carrier is making slight schedule changes effective July 2018.

“Starting next month, we are eliminating one evening round-trip flight per day (out of 15) to and from Hilo, and one evening and one morning round-trip per day (out of 23) to and from Kona,” said Alex Da Silva, senior manager, external communications, for Hawaiian Airlines. “We are taking flights out of periods that have enough frequency to allow us to maintain the robust schedule of flying that our residents, in particular, expect.”

“When the changes take effect in July, Hawaiian will still fly 14 HNL-ITO-HNL frequencies, between 5 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., and 21 HNL-KOA-HNL frequencies, between 5 a.m. and 9:50 p.m,” said Da Silva. “We have not seen operational disruption at our airports due to the volcano and continue to encourage those who wish to visit Hawai’i Island to do so.”