Gov. Ige Signs ‘Kaulana’s Bill’

On Sunday, June 10, 2018, Gov. David Ige signed SB2582 at an emotional bill signing ceremony in Nānākuli Sunday.

The bill authorizes the courts to extend prison terms for offenders convicted of first degree negligent homicide, when the offender fails to render aid to the injured at the scene of an accident.

The measure is also known as “Kaulana’s Bill,” so named after 19-year old Kaulana Werner, a former Kamehameha Schools football player who was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street near his home in Nanakuli in April 2016.

The alleged intoxicated driver did not stop to render aid. The driver is charged with first-degree negligent homicide and is currently awaiting trial.

Werner’s family and friends have been supportive of the bill.

“I am signing ‘Kaulana’s Bill’ on behalf of the Werner family and all other families that have tragically lost loved ones in this senseless manner,” said Gov. Ige. “It is my wish that this new law will not only hold offenders more accountable and potentially save lives, but also bring some small measure of comfort and closure for the Werners and other families whose lives have been touched by tragedies like this.”

SB2582 becomes Act 40 with the governor’s signature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The law takes effect on July 1, 2018.