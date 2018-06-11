HMSA Awards Scholarships to Local High School Students

Two Hawai‘i Island high school students and high schools have been recognized for outstanding achievements by the HMSA Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program.

Maya Gee and Hope Kudo, both of Kealakehe High School in Kailua-Kona, have each been awarded $5,000 scholarships through the program for their overall achievements as student athletes. The students were among 16 awardees statewide.

The program also recognized nine school statewide including Parker School and Kea‘au High School on Hawai‘i Island. The schools were awarded a $1,500 check to honor their successes in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities and sportsmanship.

“The Kaimana Awards always reaffirm my optimism for the future,” said Michael Stollar, HMSA president and chief executive officer. “These students are champions for positive change in their communities, their schools, and their sports teams.”

Students from other islands who received 2018 Kaimana Scholarship awards included:

Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH)

Justin Abe, Punahou School

Matthew Anzalone, ‘Iolani School

Anna Kimata, Punahou School

Natalie Uhr, ‘Iolani School

Kauai Interscholastic Federation (KIF)

Braeden Jensen, Kapa‘a High School

Sariah Mokuahi, Kapa‘a High School

Maui Interscholastic League (MIL)

Makanahele Emmsley, King Kekaulike High School

Nainoa Kahale, Moloka‘i High School

O‘ahu Interscholastic Association (OIA)

Cayenne Gabaylo, Nanakuli High and Intermediate School

Daniel Huang, Kalani High School

Gerri-Co Jenks, Waianae High School

Kawai Kaneakua-Rauschenburg, Ke Kula Kaiapuni O Anuenue

Caitlin Kawaiaea, Nanakuli High and Intermediate School

Bradley Wood, Kaiser High School

“We have a second privilege at Kaimana—honoring Hawai‘i’s excellent high school principals, athletic directors, and coaches. These mentors teach life lessons that young people will carry with them as they mature into adult leaders.”

The winning students and schools were recently honored during an awards luncheon at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The event was attended by school principals, athletic directors, students, and family members. In total, HMSA has awarded $93,500 in scholarships through the program this year to Hawai‘i high schools and students.

The Kaimana Awards & Scholarship Program has been sponsored by HMSA in partnership with the Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) since 2005. The program recognizes the accomplishments of high-achieving student athletes in Hawai‘i through scholarships.