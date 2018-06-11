2018 Kamehameha Festival in Hilo

The 2018 Kamehameha Festival, celebrated in memory of King Kamehameha, will be held on Monday, June 11, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. onMoku Ola (Coconut Island) in Hilo.

This year’s theme is E ‘Onipa‘a Kākou: “To be steadfast, established, firm, resolute and determined.”

This was Queen Lili‘uokalani’s motto. This theme was chosen in honor of Queen Lili‘uokalani’s and in remembrance of the 125 anniversary of the illegal overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i.

The 2018 festival will feature Hawaiian music and dance by some of Hawaii’s leading practitioners including: Lito Arkangel and Hula Hālau Ke Ola Pono No Nā Kūpuna under the direction of Kumu Hula Haunani Medeiros, Helele‘i Pua o Waipi‘o under the direction of Kumu Hula Ellen Castillo, Ke ‘Olu Makani o Mauna Loa under the direction of Kumu Hula Meleana Manuel, and Na Halau Ha‘a o Kea under the direction of Kumu Hula Paul Neves.

The festival will also feature art and craft vendors and food.

Kamehameha Day on Mokuola is a day of aloha for the entire ‘ohana.

The event is proudly presented by the Royal Order of Kamehameha, Māmalahoa, as a community service under the direction of Ali‘i ‘Aimoku David Heaukulani.

For more information, visit KamehamehaFestival.org.