Obituary Notices: Week of June 10, 2018

Juliana “Aunty Jay” Aganos

September 26, 1921 – May 28, 2018

Juliana “Aunty Jay” Aganos, 96, passed away peacefully at Hale Makua Kahului on May 28, 2018, under the devoted care of Hale Makua and Hospice Maui, with her family by her side.

She was born on September 26, 1921 in Kipahulu, to Ohia Pihana Park and Higino Combo. She worked in sales for Sears since the mid-50’s at the Puunene Ave. location and retired in the early 80’s at the Kaahumanu Center location. After retirement, she volunteered to service with the State and county senior companion services in various capacities over 15 years. For her dedication to service, Juliana received many commendations for meritorious service from Governors John Waihee and Ben Cayetano; Congresswoman Patsy Mink; Mayors Hannibal Tavares and Linda Lingle.

When the family resided in Haliimaile, she was always involved in St. Joseph school and church affairs, including catechism classes, Sodality club and Filipino Catholic club; also UE extension services, Haliimaile Cub scouts and Director of the Haliimaile Summer Pograms.

Juliana was predeceased by her loving husband, Bernardo Aganos; sons, Robert Aganos, William Aganos; parents, 4 brothers; and 4 sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Aganos, and James (Norene) Aganos; daughter, Gertrude Shimabuku; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 27 great great grandchildren.

“Aunty Jay” was affectionately loved, respected and admired by family relatives, co-workers, friends and many in the community she helped and served. She indeed had a unique gift of caring and sharing Aloha.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 15, 2018, at Christ the King Church; eulogy will begin at 10:30 a.m.; mass will start at 11:00 a.m.; lunch and Celebration of Life following Mass at the church parish hall.

The family expressed heartfelt mahalo, appreciation and gratitude to the administration and staff at Hale Makua Kahului and Hospice Maui for their compassionate and genuine care.

Henry Evangelista

February 28, 1936 – May 29, 2018

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 9, 2018 at Honomu Catholic Church. Visitation at 8:00am, service at 9:00am. Burial will be on June 12, 2018 at Hawaii State Veteran’s Cemetery #2 at 9:00am.Henry is survived by his sons, Henry (Sheri) Evangelista of Papa’aloa, Dwayne (Lani) Evangelista of Papa’aloa, Pauly Evangelista of Hilo, Robert Evangelista of Kapehu; daughter, Rochelle (Al) Evangelista of Kapehu; brother, Alan Evangelista of Alaska; sisters, Eileen Gascon of Oahu, Patricia Villasista of Honomu, Elizabeth Soarez of Puna, Yvonne Blair, Marge Cudal of Oahu. 11 Grandchildren, and 4 Great-grandchildren.

Lawrence Ross

October 30, 1957 – June 1, 2018

He worked as an EMT. Larry is survived by his mother, Louise Ross (nee Ferrary); son, Lawrence H. K. Ross; brother, Patrick Kamaheiwa Ross; sister, Jessica Kailani Ross plus numerous nephews and nieces.

He was pre-deceased by his father, Alexander D. K. Ross and brother, Alexander K. Ross.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Service starting at 11 a.m. with burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Maui Veteran’s Cemetery.

Albert David

September 23, 1960 – June 3, 2018

Albert Steven David, 57 residing in Holualoa, passed away in Holualoa, Hawaii. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. Albert worked as a tour bus driver.He is survived by parents Mildred and Albert of Kailua Kona; son Kapono (Lisa) David of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter Shelley David of Coffee Villas; brother Michael (Lani) David of Kailua Kona; sisters Brenda (Robert) David-Torricer of Kailua Kona; Stella (Rudy) Rasay of Kailua Kona; Pauline (Richard) Evans of South Carolina; hanai brother Jeff (Toni) Torres of Kailua Kona; hanai sisters Gwen (Ira) Earll of Honolulu; Pauahi (Scot) Ling of Kailua Kona and seven grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at Kona Gospel Chapel in Kealakekua with public visitation at 9:00, services at 10:00, and burial to follow at Kona Memorial Park.

Alexander Durante

July 31, 1925 – June 5, 2018

Alexander Durante, 92, of Hilo passed away on June 5, 2018. He was born on July 31, 1925 in Honolulu. He was a retired Merchant Marine. Former resident of Holiday Retirement Home in Hawaii Kai. Member of Kuliouou Rosary Group.

Survived by sister Elizabeth P. Kaiama of Waikoloa. Numerous nieces/nephews, grand nieces/nephews and great-grand nieces/nephews.

Ruth Librando

March 12, 1945 – June 5, 2018

Ruth Roselani Librando, 73 of Makawao, passed away on June 5, 2018 in Kahului under the care of Islands Hospice. She was born on March 13, 1945 in Wailuku.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints in Makawao/Pukalani; service will begin at 11 a.m. and burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Ruth was a cook at Pukalani Superette where she retired.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene A. Librando, Sr.; children, Haunani Tauvela, Anoi Librando, Jr., and Lori Lei Librando-Lacno (Michael); siblings, Leilani Stant-Hunt, David Freitas, Leimamo Stinson, and Jerry Freitas; grandchildren, Penny, Anoi III, Jenna, Milo, Myka, Michael Jr., and Mason; and 1 great-grandson.

Irene Cecelia De Gama Otto

August 27, 1932 – June 6, 2018

Irene Cecelia De Gama Otto, 85 of Kula, passed away on June 6, 2018 at her residence. She was born on August 27, 1932 in Lahaina.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Holy Ghost Church in Kula. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m.

Irene was a manager at Lamonts Food Pantry.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Michael (Linda) Thomas, Robert Thomas, Timothy Thomas, Richard (Denise) Thomas; daughters, Patricia Thomas, Kathleen Garcia Thomas, Teresa (Wayne) Delapinia; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson; and sister, Patricia (Lawrence) Fernandez.

Irene is predeceased by her parents, Antone & Lucy De Gama; brothers, Tony and Bill De Gama; sisters, Helen Pacheco Rabisa, and Mildred Fernandes.

The family wishes to express gratitude for the support and care received from Islands Hospice, Dr. Savona, and Dr. Barbarosh.