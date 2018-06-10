Man Drowns at Waipi‘o Valley

The Hawai‘i County Fire Department (HFD) reports that a man drowned at Waipi‘o Valley on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

HFD responded to a 11:54 a.m. alarm for a possible drowning victim in Waipi‘o Valley at the beach.

Medics responded to the drowning victim at Waipi‘o Beach. CPR was being performed by bystanders until arrival of HFD personnel. HFD was unable to resuscitate the victim.