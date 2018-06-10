AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Man Drowns at Waipi‘o Valley

By Big Island Now
June 10, 2018, 7:22 PM HST (Updated June 10, 2018, 8:03 PM) · 3 Comments
×

The Hawai‘i County Fire Department (HFD) reports that a man drowned at Waipi‘o Valley on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

HFD responded to a 11:54 a.m. alarm for a possible drowning victim in Waipi‘o Valley at the beach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medics responded to the drowning victim at Waipi‘o Beach. CPR was being performed by bystanders until arrival of HFD personnel. HFD was unable to resuscitate the victim.

Scroll Down to Read 3 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 3 )
View Comments