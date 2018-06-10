June 10, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued June 10 at 3:21AM HST until June 10 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A strong high pressure center in the northeast Pacific with a ridge extending westward will keep Hawaii in a trade wind flow pattern through the first half of next week. A weak upper level low drifts into Kauai over the next two days with scattered shower activity forecast for the Garden Isle. Otherwise typical isolated to scattered showers are expected elsewhere with clouds and showers favoring windward slopes of all islands. The ridge north of the islands will likely weaken from Thursday onward with lighter and more variable winds forecast to last into next weekend.

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Widespread haze before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 6 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Monday: Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.