June 10, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday June 16: A reinforcing south swell will arrive tonight and lower during the day Sunday. Another long period south swell may arrive next Thursday and Friday. Short period wind waves will continue along east facing shores through early next week. Small northwest swells are possible around the middle and end of next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high S ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high mix of E wind swell and S ground swell

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

