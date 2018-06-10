Hazardous Waste Collection Event, June 16

The County of Hawai‘i announced that the next Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection event will occur between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at the Hilo Recycling and Transfer Station.

These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, nonprofit agency or farm wastes are not allowed. No electronic waste and no tires will be accepted.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events so that households can conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects both public health and the environment.

Acceptable household hazardous waste includes automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent lights and pesticides. Latex paint will be accepted at the Hilo event for reuse.

For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste, visit the HHW website. The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling.

If you are unable to attend the events described above, the next scheduled household hazardous waste collection events will be on Dec. 1, 2018, in Hilo, and on Dec. 8, 2018, in Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe).

Direct questions regarding these Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events the recycling cpecialist with the Department of Environmental Management at (808) 961-8554 or recycle3@co.hawaii.hi.us.