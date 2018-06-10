10:30 PM: Three Fountains at Fissure 8 Erupting

This news story will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available and new articles will be added to the website’s “News” section. Previous information about ongoing events can be found in Big Island Now’s “Volcano Blog” section.

KĪLAUEA SUMMIT LIVESTREAM

CLICK HERE FOR JUNE 10 INTERACTIVE MAP

Sunday, June 10, 2018, 10:30 p.m.: Three fountains at Fissure 8 erupting

Vigorous eruption of lava continues from the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) fissure system in the area of Leilani Estates.

The three closely spaced lava fountains at Fissure 8 are erupting with maximum heights reaching 150-180 feet. Lava continues to be fed into the channelized flow trending north and then east to the ocean entry at Kapoho. Very minor spillovers are occurring at multiple places along the channel but have uniformly been short lived and are not threatening areas that were not previously covered by lava. Gas emissions from the fissure eruption continue to be very high. The late afternoon overflight noted a vigorous plume rising from the ocean entry with minor steam explosions at the leading edge.

Minor incandescence and lava activity at Fissures 16/18 is continuing but not feeding significant flows. No other fissure is showing activity at this time.

Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass from fountaining of Fissure 8 are falling downwind of the fissure and accumulating on the ground within Leilani Estates. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.

6 p.m.: Volcanic emissions push southwest though Pahala to Ocean View areas

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption continues in the lower East Rift Zone. Fissure 8 continues to produce a large channelized flow entering the ocean at Kapoho. Volcanic gas emissions from fissure eruptions remain very high. The National Weather Service reports that trade winds are pushing volcanic emissions southwest though Pahala to Ocean View areas.

Due to the current volcanic activity, the following policies are in effect:

Government Beach Road, between Kahakai Boulevard and Cinder Road is open only to residents of Waa Waa and Papaya Farms Road with official credentials; there is no curfew.

Residents downwind, do reduce exposure to volcanic emissions by staying indoors and closing windows or leaving the immediate area. You can monitor sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide on Hawaii Island by visiting the Civil Defense website.

Do heed warnings from Civil Defense officials and be prepared to evacuate with little notice.

The shelters at Pāhoa Community Center and Kea‘au Armory are open and pet-friendly.

The Recovery Information and Assistance Center at the Pāhoa Community Center is closed on Monday, June 11, in observance of King Kamehameha Day and will re-open Tuesday, June 12.

5:45 p.m.: New eruption map

Map as of noon, June 10, 2018.

Given the dynamic nature of Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone eruption, with changing vent locations, fissures starting and stopping, and varying rates of lava effusion, map details shown here are accurate as of the date/time noted. Shaded purple areas indicate lava flows erupted in 1840, 1955, 1960 and 2014 to 2015.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that Fissure 8 now consists of three closely-spaced lava fountains, the tallest of which reached heights of 130-180 feet, feeding a strong channel to the northeast and then east to the ocean entry. During the day, minor spillovers have dribbled over the Fissure 8 channel levees but have generally stalled before reaching ground not covered by previous lava flows. Yesterday’s measurements show that gas emissions from the fissure system have nearly doubled, possibly indicating an increase in eruption rate from Fissure 8.

Minor lava activity at Fissures 16/18 continued.

Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass from fountaining of Fissure 8 are falling downwind of the fissure and accumulating on the ground within Leilani Estates. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.

There have been no ash emissions since dawn; however, wind has remobilized ash in the caldera. Seismicity and earthquake rates have increased over the course of the day. Inward slumping of the rim and walls of Halema‘uma‘u continues in response to ongoing subsidence at the summit.

Sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano’s summit have dropped to levels that are about half those measured prior to the onset of the current episode of eruptive activity. This gas and minor amounts of ash are being transported downwind, with small bursts of ash and gas accompanying intermittent explosive activity.

1 p.m.: Volcanic gas emissions from fissure eruptions remain very high

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption continues in the lower East Rift Zone. Fissure 8 continues to produce a large channelized flow that is entering the ocean at Kapoho. Volcanic gas emissions from fissure eruptions remain very high. The National Weather Service reports that trade winds are pushing volcanic emissions southwest though Pahala to Ocean View areas.

Vigorous eruption of lava continues from the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) fissure system in the area of Leilani Estates.

Overnight, lava fountains from Fissure 8 reached heights of 130-180 feet, feeding a strong channel to the northeast and then east that experienced minor small levee overflows. Near the Four Corners region the channel was incandescent and flowing. Yesterday’s measurements show that gas emissions have nearly doubled, possibly indicating an increase in eruption rate from Fissure 8. The morning overflight revealed that the fountains and channels continue to erupt and transport lava to the ocean entry which was one large plume. Offshore of this ocean entry, there is an upwelling of ocean water heated by lava flowing on the ocean floor.

Minor lava activity at Fissures 16/18 continued.

Pele’s hair and other lightweight volcanic glass from fountaining of Fissure 8 are falling downwind of the fissure and accumulating on the ground within Leilani Estates. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.

6 a.m.: Ash fallout expected through Ka‘ū

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the eruption continues in the lower East Rift Zone.

Fissure 8 continues to produce a large channelized flow that is entering the ocean at Kapoho Bay and producing a large laze plume.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also reports that a steam explosion occurred at the Kīlauea Summit early this morning, so be aware of ash fallout if your commute takes you through Ka‘ū.

1:15 a.m.: Explosive eruption at KĪlauea summit

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that an explosive eruption at KĪlauea summit has occurred at 12:55 a.m. The resulting ash plume may affect the surrounding areas. The wind may carry the ash plume to the southwest toward Wood Valley, Pahala and Ocean View

12:55 a.m. TSUNAMI INFORMATION STATEMENT

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 1251 AM HST 10 JUN 2018

COORDINATES – 19.4 NORTH 155.3 WEST

LOCATION – IN THE SUMMIT REGION OF KILAUEA VOLCANO

MAGNITUDE – 5.4

NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. REPEAT. NO TSUNAMI IS EXPECTED. HOWEVER, SOME AREAS MAY HAVE EXPERIENCED STRONG SHAKING.

Saturday, June 9, 10:37: HAWAIIAN VOLCANO OBSERVATORY STATUS REPORT

Current Volcano Alert Level: WARNING

Current Aviation Color Code: RED

Kīlauea Volcano Lower East Rift Zone

Vigorous eruption of lava continues from the lower East Rift Zone (LERZ) fissure system in the area of Leilani Estates.

Lava fountaining from Fissure 8 continued throughout the day, topping out at about 200 feet in height. Today’s evening observation flight reported no significant changes in the fountain or in the channels carrying lava to the ocean at Kapoho. Minor flows overtopping the channel levees have been observed today, but no significant breakouts have occurred. The ocean entry area continues to produce robust plumes. Observers also noted vigorous convection taking place up to 0.9 miles offshore from the entry points.

Minor activity at Fissures 16 and 18 continued.

Pele’s Hair and other lightweight volcanic glass from fountaining of Fissure 8 are falling downwind of the fissure and accumulating on the ground within Leilani Estates. High winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances. Residents are urged to minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation similar to volcanic ash.

HVO field crews are on site tracking the fountains, lava flows, and spattering from Fissure 8 as conditions allow and are reporting information to Hawaii County Civil Defense. Observations are also collected on a daily basis from cracks in the area of Highway 130; no changes in temperature, crack width, or gas emissions have been noted for several days.

Volcanic gas emissions remain very high from Fissure 8 eruptions. Trade wind conditions are expected to bring vog to the south and west sides of the Island of Hawai‘i.

The ocean entry is a hazardous area. Venturing too close to an ocean entry on land or the ocean exposes you to flying debris from sudden explosive interaction between lava and water. Also, the lava delta is unstable because it is built on unconsolidated lava fragments and sand. This loose material can easily be eroded away by surf, causing the new land to become unsupported and slide into the sea. Additionally, the interaction of lava with the ocean creates “laze,” a corrosive seawater plume laden with hydrochloric acid and fine volcanic particles that can irritate the skin, eyes, and lungs.

Magma continues to be supplied to the lower East Rift Zone. Seismicity remains relatively low in the area with numerous small magnitude earthquakes and low amplitude background tremor. Higher amplitude tremor is occasionally being recorded on seismic stations close to the ocean entry.

Additional ground cracking and outbreaks of lava in the area of the active fissures are possible. Residents downslope of the region of fissures should heed all Hawai‘i County Civil Defense messages and warnings.

USGS/HVO continues to monitor the lower East Rift Zone activity 24/7 in coordination with Hawai‘i County Civil Defense.

Kīlauea Volcano Summit

Minor ash emissions and degassing continue at the summit. Seismicity dropped significantly after the explosive eruption this morning but has slowly risen through the day. If the recent pattern of these explosions is repeated we expect the next small explosion to occur within 24 hours . Inward slumping of the rim and walls of Halema`uma`u continues in response to ongoing subsidence at the summit.

Sulfur dioxide emissions from the volcano’s summit have dropped to levels that are about half those measured prior to the onset of the current episode of eruptive activity. This gas and minor amounts of ash are being transported downwind, with small bursts of ash and gas accompanying intermittent explosive activity.

For forecasts of where ash would fall under forecast wind conditions, please consult the Ash3D model output here.

Information on volcanic ash hazards and how to prepare for ash fall maybe found at http://www.ivhhn.org/information#ash (health impacts) OR https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanic_ash/ (other impacts).