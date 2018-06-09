Overflight Video: Eruption and Lava Update

Videographer Mick Kalber released this video of an overflight of the East Rift Zone with Paradise Helicopters on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

June 9, 2018 Leilani/Kapoho Eruption Update from Mick Kalber on Vimeo.

Kalber stated:

In the wake of its biggest destructive days in modern history, Kīlauea Volcano continues to pump out lava… (6-9 million cubic yards per day) and is now creating new land off the eastern coast of the Big Island.

The eruption began five weeks ago in the lower part of Leilani Estates. More than two dozen fissures have oozed or jetted lava over the past five weeks… the activity finally settling down at Fissure #8, which continues to effuse nearly all the lava erupted each day.

Pele is resurfacing the island, burning homes, destroying roads and interrupting lives… and now, she pours her molten mass into the Pacific Ocean, creating the newest land on earth.

Earlier this week, Pele incinerated nearly 300 homes and structures in the Vacationland/Kapoho Beach Lots communities of lower Puna, and according to Big Island Mayor Harry Kim, has now consumed over 600 structures over the past five weeks.

Big Island residents are in shock today, mourning the loss of not one, but both of these beach communities to the ongoing lava flow which began in early May.

The eruption is obviously far from over. Fissure #8 is feeding a huge river of lava, much of which is being stored in a “perched pond” at the bottom of the subdivision, the balance of which is sent downslope and into the ocean. For the moment, the lava is somewhat contained, but if the wall of the pond is breached, enormous flows could threaten several more places in East Hawai‘i.

Oddly, the huge plume rising from the ocean entry at what was once Vacationland abated today, although some lava was seen entering the water, the plume had given way to mere wisps.

A small overflow from the perched pond send a small flow near Lava Tree State Park, but it stalled quickly and no other outbreaks were noted today.