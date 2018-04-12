AD
Pepe‘ekeo Man Reported Missing

By Big Island Now
April 12, 2018, 1:56 PM HST (Updated April 12, 2018, 1:56 PM) · 0 Comments
Kolby Figueroa Sr. Courtesy photo.

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 26-year-old Pepe‘ekeo man who was reported missing.

Kolby Figueroa Sr. is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 2:15 p.m, Tuesday afternoon, April 10, 2018, in Hilo dressed in blue clothing and walking down Waiānuenue Avenue from the area of the hospital.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or William.Brown@hawaiicounty.gov.

