April 12, 2018 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 65. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 47. Very windy, with an east wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 48. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 63. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

High pressure to the north of the islands will keep trades blowing through early next week, with locally windy conditions expected over the upcoming weekend. Lingering moisture will keep the trades rather wet through the middle of next week, with most rainfall falling over windward and mauka areas. An upper low to the northwest of the islands Friday through Saturday night may provide additional enhancement to the trade wind showers.

