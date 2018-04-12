April 12, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday April 18: A moderate northwest swell will peak Thursday evening then decline. A large northwest swell will gradually fill in on Friday, peak Friday night through Saturday morning well above advisory levels, then steadily lower Saturday night and Sunday. A series of small, mainly background south to southwest swells are expected through the week, with a slightly larger pulse possible on Monday. As trade winds strengthen this weekend, rough east shore will reach advisory levels and remain elevated into early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more NNW and builds to chest to shoulder high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

