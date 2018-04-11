U.S. Senate Passes Resolution to Honor Sen. Akaka

The United States Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday, April, 10, 2018, introduced by U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) and Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) to honor the life of U.S. Sen. Daniel Kahikina Akaka.

“The U.S. Senate—and our country—would be better off if there were more leaders like Sen. Daniel K. Akaka,” said Sen. Schatz. “He fought for the vulnerable, promoted peace, and looked for common ground. Most of all, he embodied the aloha spirit, and showed us all what it means to have a pure heart and be a true public servant.”

“Sen. Akaka embodied the Aloha Spirit,” Sen. Hirono said. “From meeting nearly every Hawai‘i family who came to his office for a Capitol tour—to serving as a tireless advocate for veterans, the Native Hawaiian community and Hawai‘i families—Sen. Akaka’s care, empathy and compassion were evident to everyone who knew him. At a time when Congress and our country are deeply divided, it would do all of us well to reflect on Sen. Akaka’s commitment to working together with empathy and compassion and aloha for one another.”

Sen. Akaka, the first and only U.S. Senator of Native Hawaiian descent, served in Congress for nearly four decades. During his time in Congress, Sen. Akaka racked up a long list of legislative accomplishments that include providing greater benefits for Native Hawaiians, improving services for veterans, recognizing Filipino WWII veterans, and strengthening consumer protections.