Students Explore Interests with Parker ‘Interim’

Parker middle and upper school announces that students explored interests and passions outside the classroom with the school’s annual Interim held Thursday and Friday, April 5 and 6. This dedicated time offers students the opportunity to explore new interests through a two-day immersion in activities led by faculty and staff.

Some of this year’s Interim activities included: “Code Your Clothes” technology workshop; shoreline fishing; Shakespeare and comedy tradition; creative expression through digital media; “Sew-Fun” sewing workshop; explorations in Filipino culture; National Geographic photography challenge; Hakalau Forest National wildlife refuge experience; mindfulness retreat; diving certification and snorkeling with Kohala Divers; “Ready, Set, Cook!” experience; and the hero’s journey in cinema.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parker School would like to thank the faculty, staff, parents and community members involved in making the school’s Interim successful and memorable.