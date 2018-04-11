Pāhoa Structure Fire

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Tiki Gardens Subdivision of the Pāhoa area of the Big Island on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 5:16 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an unoccupied single family structure engulfed in flames along with a vehicle parked in the carport that was also in flames.

The structure and vehicle were extinguished utilizing attack lines.

The home sustained heavy interior smoke and fire damage.

The fire was extinguished and the home was overhauled using thermal imaging cameras and ventilation techniques.

Once the overhaul was completed, HFD firefighters turned the scene over to fire investigators and the Hawai‘i Police Department.

There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel. The estimated damages incurred, is $90,000.