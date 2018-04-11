HCFCU Appoints De Luz Jr. as Board Member

Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) announces the appointment of Hawai‘i Island business owner and community supporter David De Luz Jr. as its new board member. He will fulfill the remaining term left vacant when former Board of Director, Marilyn Koschella, stepped down to move to Nevada.

De Luz, Jr. was born in Hilo and raised in Pa‘auilo and in Hilo, and is the Vice President of David S. De Luz, Sr. Enterprises, which operate Big Island Toyota, Inc., De Luz Chevrolet, Kukaiau Ranch and Hawai‘i Beef Producers. He has been serving on HCFCU’s Supervisory Committee since 2014. De Luz, Jr., who joins the board as its first Hilo resident, will serve as an important voice for the community as HCFCU expands its branch operations to East Hawai‘i.

“We’re so honored that David De Luz, Jr. has agreed to join our board,” said Tricia Buskirk, President and CEO of HCFCU. “He’s a dedicated, insightful, and passionate representative for all of Hawai‘i Island’s businesses and residents.”

De Luz, Jr. just finished his term as a Fire Commissioner and was recently asked by Mayor Kim to become a Water Board member. De Luz, Jr. also has served on boards of Junior Achievement of Hawai‘i, Crime Stoppers, East Hawai‘i; is a member of Boy Scouts of America, Aloha Council/Big Island; a member of Rotary Club of Hilo Bay, the “Sunrise Club,” among many other local organizations. De Luz, Jr. lives in Hilo with his wife. They have four children and seven grandsons.

Board members serve on a voluntary basis and are responsible for providing direction to staff in order to meet members’ financial needs, as well as maintain the sound fiscal condition of the credit union.

Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 40,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala, along with Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools. In 2018, HCFCU will open its first branch in East Hawai‘i in Hilo. In addition to complete checking and savings services, HCFCU provides service-minded financial professionals to help facilitate mortgage, land, construction, small business, educational, personal and auto loans; drive up tellers; credit and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment services and youth programs. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawai‘i Island non-profit organizations and community events. Membership in Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union is open to all Hawai‘i Island residents.