Hapuna Beach Resort Undergoing $50M Renovation

By Big Island Now
April 11, 2018, 9:31 AM HST (Updated April 11, 2018, 9:31 AM) · 0 Comments
Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel property shot. Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel photo.

Hapuna Beach Resort on the island of Hawai‘i is undergoing a nearly $50 million renovation.

When work is completed this spring, the hotel will debut as The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort.

The renovation’s highlights include new dining concepts/restaurants Meridia, Naupaka Beach Grill, Ikena Landing and Piko Coffee+Bar; an adults-only pool; and wellness-inspired guest experiences, including a CrossFit studio, Westin Workout, Westin Kids’ Club and Hapuna Spa.

The resort’s lobby will feature a Living Wall vertical garden and interactive guest check-in pods.

The resort’s 232 guest rooms and 17 suites will be refurbished with Westin-brand signature room furnishings and fixtures.

For more information, go online.

