Hapuna Beach Resort Undergoing $50M Renovation

Hapuna Beach Resort Undergoing $50M RenovationApril 11, 2018, 9:31 AM HST (Updated April 11, 2018, 9:31 AM) · 0 Comments
Hapuna Beach Resort on the island of Hawai‘i is undergoing a nearly $50 million renovation.
When work is completed this spring, the hotel will debut as The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort.
The renovation’s highlights include new dining concepts/restaurants Meridia, Naupaka Beach Grill, Ikena Landing and Piko Coffee+Bar; an adults-only pool; and wellness-inspired guest experiences, including a CrossFit studio, Westin Workout, Westin Kids’ Club and Hapuna Spa.
The resort’s lobby will feature a Living Wall vertical garden and interactive guest check-in pods.
The resort’s 232 guest rooms and 17 suites will be refurbished with Westin-brand signature room furnishings and fixtures.
For more information, go online.