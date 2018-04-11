April 11, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 26 mph becoming northeast 9 to 14 mph. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Looking Ahead

High pressure passing by to the north of the islands will keep a breezy trade wind flow in place through Wednesday night. The trades will ease Thursday and Thursday night as a front passes by to the north of the state, with windy trades then returning over the weekend into early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spilling over into leeward areas from time to time due to the strength of the trades.

