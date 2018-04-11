April 11, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday April 17: A new small northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday night, peak on Thursday slightly below advisory levels, then lower gradually on Friday. A larger northwest swell is expected to gradually fill in on Friday, peak Friday night through Saturday morning, then lower gradually Saturday night and Sunday. Advisory level surf is expected with this swell. A series of small, mainly background south swells can be expected through the remainder of the week and on through the weekend with a slightly larger south swell possible early next week. Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east facing shores through the remainder of the week. Strengthening trade winds later this weekend and early next week will likely cause surf to reach advisory levels along east facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW ground swell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW ground swell for the morning. The swell shifts more SW and builds during the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high E short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT