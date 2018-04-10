Turn in Unused or Expired Medications on Take-Back Day

The National Take-Back Initiative event on Saturday, April 28, 2018, offers an opportunity to turn in unused or expired medications for safe, anonymous disposal.

The event is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at various locations statewide.

The State Attorney General’s Office hopes to double its collection at this month’s event.

Normally, approximately 1,500 pounds are collected statewide, but the goal this month is 3,000 pounds.

All unused or expired medication will be accepted for safe and anonymous disposal.

New or used needles and syringes will not be accepted.

Turn in unused or expired medications at the following locations on the Big Island:

Ka Waena Lapa‘au Medical Complex upper parking lot at 670 Ponahawai

St. in Hilo at the corner of Ponahawai Street and Komohana Street

Kona Police Station, 74 -0611 Hale Makai Place parking lot, Kailua-Kona.

For more information, visit www.dea.gov or call (808) 541-1930.