Kings’ Shops Announces New Retailers

The Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa announced three new retailers that will be opening at the center later this year.

The Original Big Island Shave Ice Company will open its first permanent location in a 1,235-square-foot space near Roy’s Waikoloa Bar & Grill later this year. In addition to its famous shave ice treats, this new location will also feature logo merchandise and other snacks. While the store is under construction, The Original Big Island Shave Ice Company’s mobile unit will continue to be present at the center weekly throughout the summer.

Foster’s Kitchen will open a second location on the Big Island, taking over a 4,312-square-foot space at Kings’ Shops near Macy’s. The Foster’s team has a vision to establish a fine dining experience that feels casual and is family friendly. Their menu will feature scratch-made local cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails using only the freshest ingredients. Their new location will feature lakeside dining as well as an updated bar and dining area inside.

Island Vintage Coffee will join the Kings’ Shops lineup in a new 1,619-square-foot location next to Whalers General Store. This first Big Island store will feature the coffee drinks the shop is known for in Hawai‘i, as well as a café menu with quick-serve options for lunch and dinner. The store will also sell logo merchandise, whole beans and other coffee related products and feature a large outdoor patio as well as inside seating.

“We are pleased to have these three great new additions to Kings’ Shops,” said Lynn Rostau, Kings’ Shops general manager. “All three of them are well-known names that will serve both the visitor and local customers.”

In addition to these three new stores, several existing stores are relocating, remerchandising and renovating. Maui Divers Jewelry will relocate and build a new 820-square-foot store just across from its current location. The new location will feature their latest store design with a white coral façade and is expected to be completed in mid-summer.

Mary Jane’s has recently completed a store remerchandising to upgrade its product assortment to offer additional gifts, jewelry and accessories, as well as new apparel lines.

Tommy Bahama recently completed store renovations in their new location near Macy’s and Tiffany & Co. also completed a store refresh during the first quarter of 2018.

