GoFarm Hawai‘i to Host AgCurious Seminars

GoFarm Hawai‘i has announced this year’s AgCurious Seminars for farmers who are interested in becoming members of the Hawai‘i Island Cohort 3.

The seminars will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, April 18 and 19 in Honoka‘a and Hilo.

“It’s exciting to see our graduates and clients impact Hawai‘i’s food system in so many ways,” said Janel Yamamoto, GoFarm Hawai‘i director. “In addition to growing thousands of pounds of food for the local market, they are creating great value-added products, developing cooperative ways to market and distribute food, educating our island keiki about the importance of the local food supply, and being leaders and active participants in the agricultural community.”

Every year, GoFarm Hawai‘i hosts AgCurious Seminars across the state to motivate, inspire and connect with aspiring farmers, and revive those who have been in the industry for many years. This two-hour seminar covers the basics and benefits of participating in the GoFarm program, provides firsthand knowledge from those who have taken the courses and local ag producers that have supported healthy farming initiatives in the community for many years.

This seminar is free to attend and anyone interested in becoming a farmer or reviving their farming business is encouraged to attend. All walks of life come through this program: part-time and full-time farmers, women in agriculture, veterans, ‘āina-based educational advocates, botanists, agroforestry enthusiasts and families who want to farm.

To register for this AgCurious Seminar, visit the GoFarm Hawai‘i website and click the event link on the home page to secure a spot.