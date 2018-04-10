April 10, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 67. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 47. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Very windy, with an east wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

High pressure passing by to the north of the islands will keep a moderate to breezy trade wind flow in place through Wednesday. The trades will ease for the end of the work week as a front passes by to the north of the state, with windy trades then returning over the weekend into early next week as strong high pressure builds north of the island chain. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with a few showers spilling over into leeward areas from time to time due to the strength of the trades.

