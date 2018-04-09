Hawai‘i Island Lane Closures Through April 13

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures through Friday, April 13, 2018.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

VOLCANO ROAD/MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

1) KEA‘AU

Lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers six and nine in the vicinity of the Kea‘au-Bypass Road intersection to Kamehameha School on Monday, April 9, through Friday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at mile marker 16 on Monday, April 9, through Friday, April 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work.

2) PUAKO

Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile marker 67 and 71 on Monday, April 9, through Friday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for pavement marking.