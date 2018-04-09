Big Island Dairy Donates Milk to O‘ahu Public Housing Complex

State Rep. John M. Mizuno, Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee, and Big Island Dairy Farmers announces that Big Island Dairy Farm donated 500 half gallons of fresh local milk to residents of Kalihi Valley Homes Public Housing Complex and organizations assisting homeless, the hungry and the needy on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

The Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, Rep. Mizuno (Kalihi Valley, Kamehameha Heights, portions of Lower Kalihi) helped to distribute free milk from the Big Island Dairy Farm for homeless, hungry and needy people.

“It is an honor to work with Big Island Dairy in donating 500 half gallons of fresh local milk to the residents of Kalihi Valley Homes Public Housing,” Rep. Mizuno said. “If we have any additional cartons of fresh milk left over it will be donated to nearby Cedar Church in Kalihi and other organizations or individuals who help the homeless, hungry, and needy. This is a great example shared by the Big Island Dairy and I thank them for their generosity in donating to our state’s needy.”