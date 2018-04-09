April 09, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued April 08 at 3:29PM HST until April 09 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then occasional showers between 7am and 1pm, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 47. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 69. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 47. Windy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 80. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Looking Ahead

Unsettled weather will persist mainly over the eastern end of the state through early Monday. Conditions will improve overnight for Kauai and Oahu as airmass becoming more stable, with increasing northeasterly trade winds focusing rainfall over windward slopes. Improving weather conditions are expected for most areas on Monday, except for the Big Island where a threat of thunderstorms remains in afternoon. Breezy trade winds will develop over the entire state Tuesday into Wednesday. A moderate to locally breezy trade wind weather pattern will likely prevail during the second half of the work week.

