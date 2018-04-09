April 09, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday April 15: A large northwest swell is expected to arrive late tonight or early Monday, peak near warning levels Monday night, then slowly ease through midweek. Another northwest swell could bring advisory level surf around Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will rise this week as trades return. Another large northwest swell is possible late Friday into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the forecast period.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more NNW and builds in the aftrernoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Bumpy/choppy in the morning with NE winds 15-20mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW medium period swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the SSW in the morning and shift to the SW during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with ENE winds 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

