2018 Hawai‘i Island Business Plan Competition Launch Event

The Hawai‘i Island Business Plan Competition (HIplan) announces it’s 3rd Annual Competition with a launch event at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

The purpose of the competition is to stimulate the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem on Hawai‘i Island. The competition is open to any individual or group (for-profit or nonprofit) whose business plan focuses on developing startup or expanding a business based on Hawai‘i Island. The competition encourages contestants to develop or refine their business plans towards developing viable new businesses or expanding their existing venture on the Big Island.

A grand prize of $25,000 in seed money will be awarded to the winning plan.

According to HIPlan’s organizers, a successful business plan describes a business and its goals, the market or market niche for its goods or services, and what use it will make of the prize money.

Details and competition rules can be found online. For more information contact Jason at jason@hiplan.biz