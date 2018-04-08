April 08, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday April 14: A large northwest swell is expected to arrive early Monday, peak Monday night then slowly ease through midweek. Surf could reach warning levels along north and west facing shores for a brief time during the peak Monday night. Another northwest swell is expected around Thursday, that could lead to advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will rise through the upcoming week as trades return. Another large northwest swell will be possible late Friday into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day with mainly background southerly swells.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW medium period swell for the morning going more N during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

Surf: Knee high NW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

