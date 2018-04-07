April 07, 2018 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued April 06 at 3:28PM HST until April 08 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 69. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 48. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 66. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 80. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A wet weather pattern with a slight chance of thunderstorms will hold through the weekend as an upper level trough passes over the island chain. Improving conditions with a drying trend will be possible late Sunday through early next week for western end of the island chain. Clouds and showers will continue through the middle of next week for windward and mauka areas of Big Island and Maui County. A more typical trade wind weather pattern will finally return by late next week.

