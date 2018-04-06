Weekend Flash Flood Watch Issued for All Islands

Friday, April 6, 2018, 3:28 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands for Saturday and Sunday, April 7 and 8, 2018.

An upper level disturbance will approach Hawai‘i from the northwest on Saturday and drag a band of deep, layered moisture over the islands.

High moisture levels, in combination with the unstable atmosphere provided by the trough, may provide persistent moderate to heavy rains over the state this weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase and intensify through the

day Saturday and continue through the day Sunday.

The Flash Flood Watch for the Big Island. Kaho‘olawe, Kaua‘i, Lana‘i, Maui, Moloka‘i,

Ni‘ihau and O‘ahu begins Saturday morning and extends through Sunday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.