LETTER: Condolences Upon Death of Rooster Bill

My heart broke when I heard that Rooster Bill had died.

I live in Seattle and was laughed off the planet when I told my daughter, who lives in Volcano.

I’m sure other people joked about it, but I truly thought you guys had a rooster named Bill.

Oh yeah, I enjoy getting the Big Island Now newsletter.

Letters, commentaries and opinion pieces are not edited by Big Island Now.

Editor’s Note: The Rooster Bill referred to in this letter was a bill introduced by Puna Councilwoman Eileen O’Hara requiring anyone owning more than four roosters to keep them at least 75 feet from property lines. The intent was to make them less of a nuisance for neighbors after complaints she received from residents annoyed them and kept them sleepless from all the crowing. The bill died quickly after no other council members would second the bill.