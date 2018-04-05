Kūpuna Power Day Celebrated at Hawai‘i Capitol

As the “silver tsunami” grows, it becomes even more urgent to empower seniors through education, awareness, and good health.

That is the mission behind Kūpuna Power Day being held on Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the State Capitol Rotunda.

Now in its sixth year, Kūpuna Power Day brings together more than 40 organizations to provide vital information for the health, safety, and well-being of Hawai‘i’s seniors. The free event is open to the public, especially kūpuna, to enjoy a program packed with entertainment and knowledge they can use to thrive in their golden years. Seniors, as well as caregivers, can get tips on topics ranging from the latest news on Medicare and Medicaid, to getting tech savvy and pedestrian safety.

This event has become known for its star-studded performances by notable local artists. This year is no different, with Danny Kaleikini, Marlene Sai and Melveen Leed taking the stage.

Seniors will also be asked to lace up their sneakers and take part in fun fitness stretching.

“This day is all about empowering the kūpuna with education, entertainment and exercise,” said Sen. Brickwood Galuteria, organizer of the event. “Our population is aging and we need to continue to provide our kūpuna with support so they can live self-sufficiently. The ‘silver tsunami’ is coming and we want to prepare all our residents for when that time comes.”

An important part of this event is recognizing those who are doing extraordinary work in support of our seniors. This year, the honorees of the Daniel Kahikina Akaka Award for Outstanding Senior Service are John McDermott, Hawai‘i Long-Term Care Ombudsman, and the nonprofit, island-wide meal service provider, Lanakila Meals on Wheels.

Kūpuna Power Day is sponsored by the Na Kūpuna Makamae Center, a project of Pacific Gateway Center, and through the generous support of donors including AARP, Walgreens, Territorial Savings Bank, HMSA, Hawai‘i Gas, OHA, Kamehameha Schools, Laborers’ International Union Local 368, and the City and County of Honolulu.