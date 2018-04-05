April 05, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Warm, moist southwesterly winds will continue across the area today ahead of a cold front northwest of Kauai. By late today, this front will push southeastward down the chain, ushering in a return of trade flow. This front will reach the Big Island Friday or Saturday before stalling. Remnant moisture along this front will keep the trades rather showery through the weekend and into next week.

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Widespread haze after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after 7am. Widespread haze after 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.