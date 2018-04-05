April 05, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday April 11: A small, but long period south swell is forecast to arrive early Friday. A reinforcing northwest swell will arrive tonight and persist through Thursday, then gradually subside on Friday. A moderate north-northwest swell arriving Friday night is expected to peak Saturday, then gradually diminish through Sunday. A large northwest swell arriving early Monday may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along north and west facing shores early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Thigh to waist high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW short period wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with SSW winds 10-15mph.

