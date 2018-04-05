‘Aloha Las Vegas’ Comedy to Open at UH PAC

Aloha Las Vegas, a local-style comedy written by Edward Sakamoto, opens

a weekend run at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Performing Arts Center

beginning Thursday, April 12, 2018, at 7:30 p.m.

Other performances are April 13 and 14

at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m.

The play centers around Wally Fukuda, a retired widower struggling to move forward in his life while keeping his traditional values intact and embracing his wife’s memory.

His long-term friend, Harry, entices him to move to Las Vegas. Wally’s long-time housekeeper and friend, Gracie, sees Wally’s stress and strain from remaining engulfed in an environment he can no longer share with his wife, Kay, and tries to assist in easing his children, Butch and June, into the possibility of their father relocating.

Hilarity ensues through these quirky characters wrangling with their ties to Hawai‘i, each other and the memory of Kay.

“Aloha Las Vegas is a celebration of the language and culture of the islands that employs hilarious, feel-good humor to examine the challenges of relocation, the definition of home and whether you can transplant the special qualities of living in Hawai‘i to another place,” said PAC Manager Lee Dombroski.

The show is directed by Justina Mattos, with scene and lighting design by Ariana Bassett and Costumes by Jackie Pualani Johnson. The cast includes faculty and staff members Jon Sakurai Horita as Wally, Desmon Haumea as Harry and Glenn Fernandez as Alvin; UH Hilo students Samantha Leatualiʻi as Deedee and Reece Naukana-Christensen as Butch; UH Hilo alumna Angela Nakamura as June and community member KellyRae Aguiar as Wally’s long-time housekeeper, Gracie.

Tickets are reserved seating and priced at $15 General, $10 Discount and $5 UH

Hilo/Hawaiʻi Community College students (with a valid student ID) and children, up

to age 17, pre-sale, and $20, $15 and $10 at the door.

Tickets are available by calling the UH Hilo Box Office at (808) 932-7490, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or online.