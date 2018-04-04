Hawai‘i Island to Receive Over $500K for New Accessible Buses

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, that the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $576,000 in federal funding to the County of Hawai‘i Mass Transit Agency, operator of the Hele-On Bus, for the purchase and deployment of new accessible transit buses.

“This investment in public transportation will improve people’s commutes, reduce traffic and costs to road maintenance, and help shrink our carbon footprint,” Sen. Schatz said.

The new accessible transit vehicles will replace existing equipment in the fleet that breaks down frequently and has exceeded its useful life. The Hele-On Bus System provides fixed route bus service in Hilo, Kona and across Hawai‘i Island.