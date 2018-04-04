Hawai‘i County’s Homeless Coordinator Resigns

County of Hawai‘i Homeless Coordinator Lance Niimi has submitted his resignation, effective March 31, 2018.

Mayor Harry Kim thanked him and praised him for his hard work.

“We are very grateful for all that Lance has done on taking care of the homeless,” the mayor said. “He took on a very challenging task and did good work, and we wish Lance the very best in his future endeavors.”

The county is seeking to fill the homeless coordinator position, which is a very important job amid our spiraling homeless problem, the mayor said.