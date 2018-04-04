April 04, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

An upper level disturbance passing overhead will bring the potential for heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the western end of the state today. Periods of unsettled weather along with humid conditions are expected to continue through Thursday as a front approaches from the west. The front will then move slowly down the island chain Thursday night and Friday, before stalling out over the central or eastern islands over the weekend into early next week. Trade winds and less humid weather will build back in behind the front, with trades expected to become established across the entire state by the weekend. Periods of unsettled weather will continue through early next week with the frontal remnants remaining over the islands. The brunt of the shower activity is expected to transition over to windward and mauka areas, but some of the showers will spread leeward as well.

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.